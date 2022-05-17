In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 35.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart, trading down 8.8%. Walmart is lower by about 6.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coca-Cola, trading down 1.3%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: WMT, BA

