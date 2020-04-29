Markets
WMT

Dow Movers: WMT, AXP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, American Express has lost about 25.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart, trading down 3.1%. Walmart is showing a gain of 4.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.9%, and Boeing, trading up 5.0% on the day.

Dow Movers: WMT, AXP
VIDEO: Dow Movers: WMT, AXP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT AXP PG BA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular