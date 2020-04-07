Dow Movers: WMT, AXP

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 10.7%. Year to date, American Express has lost about 25.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart, trading down 1.4%. Walmart is showing a gain of 4.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Johnson & Johnson, trading down 0.8%, and Boeing, trading up 8.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.