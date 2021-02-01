Dow Movers: WBA, V

In early trading on Monday, shares of Visa topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Visa has lost about 9.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.2%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is showing a gain of 24.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walmart, trading down 0.8%, and American Express, trading up 1.5% on the day.

