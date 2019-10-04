Markets
WBA

Dow Movers: WBA, V

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Friday, shares of Visa (V) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Visa registers a 33.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading down 0.8%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 23.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are 3M Co (MMM), trading down 0.2%, and Apple (AAPL), trading up 1.5% on the day.

Dow Movers: WBA, V
VIDEO: Dow Movers: WBA, V

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WBA V

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular