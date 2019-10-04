Dow Movers: WBA, V

In early trading on Friday, shares of Visa (V) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Visa registers a 33.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading down 0.8%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 23.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are 3M Co (MMM), trading down 0.2%, and Apple (AAPL), trading up 1.5% on the day.

