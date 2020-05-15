Markets
Dow Movers: WBA, UNH

In early trading on Friday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group registers a 1.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 3.2%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 36.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 2.5%, and Coca-Cola, trading up 2.2% on the day.

