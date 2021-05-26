Dow Movers: WBA, NKE

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 3.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 4.6%. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is showing a gain of 29.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 0.9%, and Home Depot, trading up 1.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.