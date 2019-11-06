Markets
Dow Movers: WBA, MCD

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of McDonald's Corp (MCD) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, McDonald's Corp registers a 9.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading down 2.1%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 12.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are 3M (MMM), trading down 1.5%, and Merck & Co (MRK), trading up 1.0% on the day.

