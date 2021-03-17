Dow Movers: WBA, DOW

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, Dow registers a 18.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 2.5%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is showing a gain of 33.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 2.0%, and Boeing, trading up 1.8% on the day.

