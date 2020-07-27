Markets
WBA

Dow Movers: WBA, DOW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Monday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Dow has lost about 20.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 2.3%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 32.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 1.6%, and Apple, trading up 2.0% on the day.

Dow Movers: WBA, DOW
VIDEO: Dow Movers: WBA, DOW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WBA DOW

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular