Dow Movers: WBA, DOW

In early trading on Monday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Dow has lost about 20.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 2.3%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 32.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 1.6%, and Apple, trading up 2.0% on the day.

