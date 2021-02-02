Dow Movers: WBA, DIS

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Walt Disney has lost about 2.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.4%. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is showing a gain of 20.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 1.2%, and Visa, trading up 2.3% on the day.

