Dow Movers: WBA, DIS

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walt Disney (DIS) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 39.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading down 1.2%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 12.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pfizer (PFE), trading down 0.8%, and Merck & Co (MRK), trading up 0.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.