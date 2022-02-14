In early trading on Monday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Walt Disney has lost about 1.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 2.1%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 8.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MMM, trading down 2.0%, and Boeing, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: WBA, DIS

