Dow Movers: WBA, CVX

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Chevron has lost about 41.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 6.3%. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is lower by about 31.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 3.7%, and Exxon Mobil trading up 2.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.