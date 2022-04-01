Dow Movers: WBA, CVX

In early trading on Friday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 41.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 2.7%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 16.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 1.0%, and Visa, trading up 1.4% on the day.

