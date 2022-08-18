Dow Movers: WBA, CSCO

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Cisco Systems has lost about 22.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 4.7%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 26.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications, trading down 3.1%, and Chevron, trading up 1.4% on the day.

