Dow Movers: WBA, CRM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Salesforce.com (CRM) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Salesforce.com has lost about 2.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading down 2.6%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is showing a gain of 34.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar (CAT), trading down 1.1%, and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), trading up 2.0% on the day.

