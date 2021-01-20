Dow Movers: WBA, CRM

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Salesforce.com topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Salesforce.com has lost about 0.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.4%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is showing a gain of 19.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.2%, and Walt Disney, trading up 1.8% on the day.

