In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Caterpillar registers a 4.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 4.9%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 18.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walmart, trading down 3.9%, and Verizon Communications, trading up 0.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: WBA, CAT

