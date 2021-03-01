Dow Movers: WBA, BA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.7%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 4.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 0.1%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is showing a gain of 20.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading up 0.3%, and Dow, trading up 3.4% on the day.

