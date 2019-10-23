Dow Movers: WBA, BA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Boeing (BA) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 7.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading down 1.8%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 20.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike (NKE), trading down 1.6%, and Dow (DOW), trading up 1.2% on the day.

