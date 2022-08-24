Dow Movers: WBA, BA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Boeing (BA) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 18.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading down 1.5%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 29.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cisco Systems (CSCO), trading down 1.0%, and Procter & Gamble Company (PG), trading up 0.5% on the day.

