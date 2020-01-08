Dow Movers: WBA, AXP

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of American Express (AXP) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, American Express registers a 0.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading down 6.7%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 6.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing (BA), trading down 2.0%, and Travelers Companies (TRV), trading up 1.1% on the day.

