Dow Movers: WBA, AMGN

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Amgen Inc registers a 5.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.0%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is showing a gain of 29.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coca-Cola, trading down 0.0%, and Salesforce.com, trading up 1.6% on the day.

