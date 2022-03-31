In early trading on Thursday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.7%. Year to date, Amgen Inc registers a 8.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 5.6%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 14.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 1.5%, and Coca-Cola, trading up 0.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: WBA, AMGN

