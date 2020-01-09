Dow Movers: WBA, AAPL

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Apple (AAPL) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Apple registers a 5.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading down 1.0%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 6.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow (DOW), trading down 0.6%, and Goldman Sachs Group (GS), trading up 1.5% on the day.

