Dow Movers: WBA, AAPL

In early trading on Friday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, Apple registers a 85.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 0.4%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 14.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 0.2%, and Intel, trading up 0.7% on the day.

