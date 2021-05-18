Dow Movers: VZ, WMT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Walmart Inc has lost about 0.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 0.9%. Verizon Communications is lower by about 2.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 0.8%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 1.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.