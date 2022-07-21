In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Walmart has lost about 8.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 3.5%. Verizon Communications is lower by about 8.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 3.0%, and Visa, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: VZ, WMT

