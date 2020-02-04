Dow Movers: VZ, NKE

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Nike registers a 1.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 0.2%. Verizon Communications is lower by about 5.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are McDonald's, trading up 0.6%, and Caterpillar, trading up 3.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.