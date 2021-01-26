Dow Movers: VZ, MMM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of MMM topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, MMM registers a 1.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 2.6%. Verizon Communications is lower by about 3.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 2.5%, and Johnson & Johnson, trading up 3.6% on the day.

