In early trading on Monday, shares of Coca-Cola topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Coca-Cola registers a 12.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 2.9%. Verizon Communications is lower by about 3.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 2.2%, and Johnson & Johnson, trading up 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: VZ, KO

