In early trading on Friday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.7%. Year to date, Dow registers a 23.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 5.7%. Verizon Communications is lower by about 0.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 1.8%, and Apple, trading up 0.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: VZ, DOW

