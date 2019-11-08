Markets
Dow Movers: VZ, DIS

In early trading on Friday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 26.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 1.7%. Verizon Communications is showing a gain of 5.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Exxon Mobil, trading down 1.1%, and Travelers Companies, trading up 0.6% on the day.

