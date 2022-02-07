In early trading on Monday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Walt Disney has lost about 7.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 1.4%. Verizon Communications is showing a gain of 1.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 1.2%, and Intel, trading up 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: VZ, DIS

