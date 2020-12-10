Dow Movers: VZ, CVX

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Chevron has lost about 23.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 1.0%. Verizon Communications is lower by about 0.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 0.9%, and Salesforce.com, trading up 1.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.