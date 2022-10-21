In early trading on Friday, shares of Caterpillar (CAT) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Caterpillar has lost about 11.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications (VZ), trading down 4.1%. Verizon Communications is lower by about 31.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express (AXP), trading down 3.6%, and Cisco Systems (CSCO), trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: VZ, CAT

