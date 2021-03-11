Dow Movers: VZ, BA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 18.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 1.5%. Verizon Communications is lower by about 4.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 1.2%, and Salesforce.com, trading up 2.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.