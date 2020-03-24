Markets
VZ

Dow Movers: VZ, BA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 17.0%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 62.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 1.0%. Verizon Communications is lower by about 18.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walmart, trading down 0.4%, and Chevron, trading up 16.3% on the day.

Dow Movers: VZ, BA
VIDEO: Dow Movers: VZ, BA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VZ BA WMT CVX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular