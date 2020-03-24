Dow Movers: VZ, BA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 17.0%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 62.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 1.0%. Verizon Communications is lower by about 18.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walmart, trading down 0.4%, and Chevron, trading up 16.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.