In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 29.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 0.7%. Verizon Communications is lower by about 2.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.4%, and Caterpillar, trading up 3.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: VZ, BA

