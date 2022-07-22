In early trading on Friday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, American Express has lost about 3.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 5.6%. Verizon Communications is lower by about 13.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 1.6%, and Home Depot, trading up 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: VZ, AXP

