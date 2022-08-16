Dow Movers: V, WMT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, Walmart has lost about 3.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa, trading down 1.6%. Visa is lower by about 1.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 1.4%, and Home Depot, trading up 1.4% on the day.

