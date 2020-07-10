Markets
V

Dow Movers: V, RTX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Friday, shares of Raytheon Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, Raytheon Technologies has lost about 36.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa, trading down 1.1%. Visa is showing a gain of 1.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 1.0%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 2.5% on the day.

Dow Movers: V, RTX
VIDEO: Dow Movers: V, RTX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

V RTX MSFT JPM

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular