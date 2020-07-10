Dow Movers: V, RTX

In early trading on Friday, shares of Raytheon Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, Raytheon Technologies has lost about 36.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa, trading down 1.1%. Visa is showing a gain of 1.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 1.0%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 2.5% on the day.

