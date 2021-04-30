Dow Movers: V, MRK

In early trading on Friday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Merck has lost about 8.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa, trading down 1.8%. Visa is showing a gain of 6.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 1.7%, and Amgen, trading up 1.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.