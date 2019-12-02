Dow Movers: V, MMM

In early trading on Monday, shares of 3M (MMM) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, 3M has lost about 10.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa (V), trading down 1.4%. Visa is showing a gain of 37.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), trading down 1.0%, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM), trading up 1.0% on the day.

