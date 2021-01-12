Dow Movers: V, DOW

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Dow registers a 7.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa, trading down 2.0%. Visa is lower by about 4.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 1.4%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 1.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.