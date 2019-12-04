Dow Movers: V, DOW

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Dow (DOW) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Dow registers a 6.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa (V), trading down 0.1%. Visa is showing a gain of 37.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney (DIS), trading down 0.1%, and 3M (MMM), trading up 1.8% on the day.

