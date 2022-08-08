In early trading on Monday, shares of Walt Disney (DIS) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Walt Disney has lost about 29.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa (V), trading down 0.5%. Visa is lower by about 0.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron Corporation (CVX), trading down 0.2%, and Salesforce (CRM), trading up 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: V, DIS

