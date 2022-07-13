In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.6%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 19.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa, trading down 1.9%. Visa is lower by about 7.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 1.7%, and Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: V, CVX

