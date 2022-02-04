In early trading on Friday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 16.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa, trading down 2.2%. Visa is showing a gain of 4.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 1.9%, and American Express, trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: V, CVX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.